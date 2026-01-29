VAISON DANSES Festival Comes to France This Summer

🎭 NEW! France Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for France & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vaison Danses, an annual dance festival, is scheduled to take place this summer at the ancient Roman theatre in Vaison-la-Romaine. The festival is set to run from July 10 through July 25, 2026, with performances staged in the Théâtre Antique.

The program includes works by internationally recognized companies, with opening night featuring “Core Meu” by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo on July 10. Other scheduled performances include Shechter II’s “In the Brain” on July 15 and the Lyon Opera Ballet’s “Mycelium” on July 18. The festival will close with a performance by Malandain Ballet Biarritz on July 25.

Ticket sales are expected to open March 30, 2026, with early access for members of the festival’s supporters group. The event site at the Théâtre Antique seats spectators in an outdoor setting that combines historical architecture with contemporary dance.

Vaison Danses draws both national and international dance companies and is part of a broader series of cultural festivals in Provence during the summer season.

Recevez l'actualité de Broadway sur WhatsApp Recevez les dernières mises à jour, les nouvelles de dernière minute et une couverture exclusive directement dans l’application.