Danielle Steers to Perform with Tobias Turley at Crazy Coqs

West End sensation Danielle Steers will bring her new show to the Crazy Coqs with two performances on Sunday 8th February. The show is billed as an intimate evening of music and conversation with candid chats about motherhood, backstage shenanigans, and life in the spotlight - plus a setlist packed with jazzy arrangements and powerhouse vocals.

Known for her performances in The Cher Show, Bat Out of Hell, Six, and the recent smash hit Hot Mess (Southwark Playhouse), Danielle returns to this iconic venue for the first time since her sell-out show three years ago.

Danielle will be joined on stage by special guest Hot Mess co-star Tobias Turley, known for winning ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream. A three-piece band led by musical director Matt Lush alongside Dan Francis Owen and Tom Ward completes the lineup. Show times are 5pm and 7.30pm on Sunday 8th February. Tickets are priced at £32.00.