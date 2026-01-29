Cape Town Opera Welcomes Eight Rising Stars Into Their Judith Neilson Young Artist Programme

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cape Town Opera (CTO) has announced the appointment of eight singers to its prestigious Judith Neilson Young Artist Programme for the year ahead, marking another chapter in the company's ongoing commitment to developing South Africa's next generation of operatic talent. This highly regarded training and bursary programme is dedicated to nurturing exceptionally gifted postgraduate singers, as well as pianists and conductors when the opportunities arise, equipping them for the rigorous demands of a professional career in the industry and on both local and international stages. Through a carefully structured blend of formal tuition and immersive, hands-on experience, participants refine their technical skills within CTO's rehearsal rooms at Artscape and onstage alongside seasoned professionals, gaining invaluable insight into the workings of a full-scale opera company.

Beyond artistic and technical development, the programme places strong emphasis on mentorship and personal growth, offering expert artistic guidance and one-on-one support throughout the year. Young Artists also receive a monthly stipend, reinforcing CTO's investment in their professional journey. The Judith Neilson Young Artist Programme, now headed up by CTO vocal coach Jan Hugo, remains the only comprehensive advanced training curriculum of its kind for young graduate singers in South Africa, and continues to set the benchmark for operatic training on the continent.

The new cohort of promising singers come from across South Africa and as far as Lesotho: tenors Dumisa Masoka, Iviwe Boms, Thandolwethu Longo and mezzo soprano Nica Reinke (from OperaUCT), mezzo soprano Rethabile Khaile (from NWU) and bass baritone Thabo Mabuse from Lesotho. Current Young Artists are Khayakazi Madlala and Sisikelelwe Mngenela, who delivered standout performances across several Cape Town Opera seasons last year including Aida, Orpheus McAdoo and The Barber of Seville.

Over the years, the JNYAP has produced an impressive lineage of internationally celebrated talent, among them Limpopo-born soprano Cecilia Masabane. Renowned for her radiant tone, expressive musicality and compelling stage presence, Masabane made history as the first African artist to win the Song Prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition in 2021, and was awarded the coveted Herbert von Karajan Prize in 2024. In the 2025/26 season, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut, while recent concert highlights include performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — a powerful testament to the programme's global impact.

Now in its 27th year, Cape Town Opera stands as one of South Africa's largest full-time performing arts institutions and remains the only continuously active opera company on the African continent. Each year, CTO presents a diverse slate of productions ranging from grand mainstage operas and site-specific works to touring productions, musicals and concerts. With offerings that span all ages — from enchanting productions for toddlers to community concerts and educational initiatives for school learners — CTO continues to champion accessibility, excellence and cultural relevance. As a torchbearer for the arts, the company is deeply committed to safeguarding opera as part of South Africa's cultural heritage while providing an aspirational, internationally recognised platform for the country's world-class vocal talent.

A dynamic year lies ahead for Cape Town Opera, with audiences set to enjoy these Young Artists alongside the acclaimed CTO company in a series of highly anticipated productions, including Carmen at Artscape, A Little Night Music at Theatre on the Bay, The Cunning Little Vixen at The Joseph Stone Auditorium, the Haydn Nelson Mass at the Paarl Toringkerk, as well as Roméo et Juliette at Artscape Theatre. Follow @capetownopera for updates and performance announcements.

Photo Credit: Quiver Films