MASS, THE GUILTY, and More Set For Donmar Warehouse 2026 Season

Further programming has been announced for the 2026 season at The Donmar Warehouse including three world premieres and a major revival.

Evening All Afternoon will be followed by the world premiere of Mass, Fran Kranz's debut play, adapted from his screenplay of the same name which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Carrie Cracknell, making her Donmar debut, directs Adeel Akhtar, Amari Bacchus, Monica Dolan, Paul Hilton, Lyndsey Marshal, Rochelle Rose and Susie Trayling in this profoundly moving new play.

Next, Russell Tovey returns to the Donmar to star in The Guilty - a new thriller by Chloë Moss, based on the films Den Skyldige and The Guilty, directed by Punchdrunk's Felix Barrett. The season continues with a major revival of A Month in the Country by Brian Friel after Ivan Turgenev directed by Lyndsey Turner.

Finally, the season concludes with the world premiere of Danny Lee Wynter's joyful family drama Ilford Boy, directed by Tim Sheader.

Tim Sheader and Henny Finch said “We are delighted to announce our next four productions coming up at the Donmar: three world premieres and a major revival. It's always a pleasure to welcome back returning directors and writers; including this season Lyndsey Turner who will further explore her relationship with Brian Friel's work. Equally, we are excited that a number of leading artists will be making their debuts at the Donmar - including directors Carrie Cracknell and Felix Barrett and writers Fran Kranz, Chloë Moss and Danny Lee Wynter.

As ever, the stories we tell live on the Donmar stage are created to connect us all and celebrate our togetherness - whether that's a conversation between heartbroken parents in Mass; a shared gasp and thrill in The Guilty; a sweeping summer romance in A Month in the Country or a funny, moving coming of age story in Ilford Boy. We want to ensure as many people as possible can experience the powerful intimacy of the Donmar space, so we are delighted to be able to continue to offer thousands of tickets across the season for just £20 for audiences aged 35 and under.”

In addition to the £20 tickets for under 35s, throughout the upcoming season the Donmar will provide more than 1800 tickets for local schools, enabling young people to see productions for free and take part in workshops that develop a deeper understanding of the company's work. Artists will also be working in residence in five local schools during the run of Ilford Boy to create work with young people inspired by the production.

Since its launch in 2021, the CATALYST Talent Development has supported over fifty people, from backgrounds historically underrepresented in the theatre sector, to grow their skills in paid creative and administrative roles at the Donmar. This season the Donmar will welcome emerging artists working as assistant set, costume, lighting and sound designers across four productions. PATHWAYS, a hands-on careers insight programme for young people delivered by the Donmar team, will also work to support the next generation of talent in theatre.

Also in 2026, a new production of The Fear of 13, in association with The Donmar Warehouse, opens on Broadway in March with Adrien Brody. The Fear of 13 had its world premiere at the Donmar in October 2024, directed by Justin Martin.