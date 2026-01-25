Midnight Snack Productions to Present Industry Reading of WHAT'S THE BUZZ?

The one-night reading is on January 31.
Midnight Snack Productions is kicking off their Bread 'n' Butter Developmental Reading Series with a one-night reading of What's the Buzz? by David Rigano.
Directed by Aaron Clark Burstein, the reading stars Haley Mizelle, Xavier Moses, and Matthew Penalva.
Three friends meet for a relaxing getaway at a remote cabin. They find themselves in the midst of a terrifying mystery surrounding a foreboding property manager, a deeply annoying fly infestation, and a horrifying secret lurking behind the walls...
The reading is on Saturday, January 31 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall at The Dramatists Guild Foundation.
The show will run approximately two hours with two short intermissions, and tickets are free.
