Midnight Snack Productions to Present Industry Reading of WHAT'S THE BUZZ?

Midnight Snack Productions is kicking off their Bread 'n' Butter Developmental Reading Series with a one-night reading of What's the Buzz? by David Rigano.

Directed by Aaron Clark Burstein, the reading stars Haley Mizelle, Xavier Moses, and Matthew Penalva.

Three friends meet for a relaxing getaway at a remote cabin. They find themselves in the midst of a terrifying mystery surrounding a foreboding property manager, a deeply annoying fly infestation, and a horrifying secret lurking behind the walls...

The reading is on Saturday, January 31 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall at The Dramatists Guild Foundation.

The show will run approximately two hours with two short intermissions, and tickets are free.