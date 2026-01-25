 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Midnight Snack Productions to Present Industry Reading of WHAT'S THE BUZZ?

The one-night reading is on January 31.

By: Jan. 25, 2026
Midnight Snack Productions to Present Industry Reading of WHAT'S THE BUZZ? Image

Midnight Snack Productions is kicking off their Bread 'n' Butter Developmental Reading Series with a one-night reading of What's the Buzz? by David Rigano.

Directed by Aaron Clark Burstein, the reading stars Haley Mizelle, Xavier Moses, and Matthew Penalva.

Three friends meet for a relaxing getaway at a remote cabin. They find themselves in the midst of a terrifying mystery surrounding a foreboding property manager, a deeply annoying fly infestation, and a horrifying secret lurking behind the walls...

The reading is on Saturday, January 31 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall at The Dramatists Guild Foundation.

The show will run approximately two hours with two short intermissions, and tickets are free.




Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos