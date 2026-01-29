Everything to Know About the 2026 GRAMMYS: How to Watch, Who's Performing, & More

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Sunday, the music community will gather for Music's Biggest Night at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the ceremony will begin on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Find out everything to know about the program, including how to watch, special pre-show coverage, performers, and more, in our guide below!

How to Watch the Awards

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ only for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will NOT have the option to stream the show live, but will have access to view the special on-demand the day after the special airs (U.S. only).

The Paramount+ Premium Plan currently costs $13.99/month or $139.99/year. The Paramount+ Essential Plan currently costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

How to Watch the 2026 Premiere Ceremony

Tony Award winner Darren Criss will serve as the host of the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, where many of the awards will be announced. The ceremony will stream live from the Peacock Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and here.

Criss is also set to perform alongside his Maybe Happy Ending co-star, Helen J Shen. Both are nominated for their work on the cast recording of Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending.

The ceremony’s opening number will feature a performance by current nominees Grace Potter, Israel Houghton, Lila Iké, Maggie Rose, and Trombone Shorty. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Spiritbox, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Zara Larsson. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Chair of the Board of Trustees Dr. Chelsey Green will provide opening remarks.

Who's Hosting the Awards?

Emmy Award-winning, Golden Globe Award-nominated, and GRAMMY Award-nominated comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies for his sixth consecutive, and final, year.

Who's Nominated?

Notable nominees for the 2026 Grammys include Barbra Streisand, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Lady Gaga, and more. Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, Death Becomes Her, and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Who's Performing?

Announced performers for the main show include Addison Rae, Justin Bieber, Alex Warren, Clipse, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, SOMBR, and The Marías.

Inside The 68th Annual Grammy Awards Special

Go behind the scenes of “Music’s Biggest Night” as the producers of the GRAMMY Awards share a backstage look at the lead-up to the ceremony, on Inside The 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The special will be hosted by renowned New Zealand DJ, producer, and broadcaster Zane Lowe of “The Zane Lowe Show.”

It will air Friday, January 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+ in the U.S. (for Paramount+ Premium Subscribers).