Photos: First-Look at RuPaul, Ginger Minj, & More in DRAG RACE Movie STOP! THAT! TRAIN!

First-look photos have been revealed from STOP! THAT! TRAIN!, the forthcoming action-comedy flick set in the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe. Preview the movie in the new images, which features the Drag Race icon as President of the United States.

Other Drag Race alums in the movie include Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Monét X Change, and Symone. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom and Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas) also star.

STOP! THAT! TRAIN! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Symone) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day in this wild ride of camp and comedy.

Directed by Adam Shankman (Hairpray), STOP! THAT! TRAIN! will be released in theaters in North America on May 29, 2026, by Bleeker Street. The film is produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group, and Bleecker Street, and written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers.

Photo Credit: World of Wonder / Bleecker Street

Jujubee and Lisa Rinna

Ginger Minj and Jujubee

Rachel Bloom and Latrice Royale

Marcia Marcia Marcia, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Symone

RuPaul and Matt Rogers