Lady Gaga Sets Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Grammy Award winner and current Grammy nominee Lady Gaga will take the stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The 14-time Grammy winner is up for seven Grammy Awards this year: Record Of The Year (“Abracadabra”), Album Of The Year (MAYHEM), Song Of The Year (“Abracadabra”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Disease”), Best Pop Vocal Album (MAYHEM), Best Dance Pop Recording (“Abracadabra”), and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (Harlequin).

Previously announced performers include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Andrew Watt, Brandy Clark, Chad Smith, Clipse, Duff McKagan, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Lukas Nelson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Sabrina Carpenter, Slash, SOMBR, and The Marías.

Notable nominees for the 2026 Grammys include Barbra Streisand, Sabrina Carpenter, Cynthia Erivo, Lady Gaga, and more. Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, Death Becomes Her, and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category. Check out the full list of nominations here.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ only for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/Kevin Mazur/Virginia Sherwood/Peacock