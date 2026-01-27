Interview: Germono Toussaint's Soul-Stirring SONGS I WROTE at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On February 8 at 9:30 pm, 54 Below’s Verses and Voices series returns with Songs I Wrote. The series seeks to amplify emerging voices in musical theater songwriting with pay-what-you-can concerts featuring exciting new talent. This show offers a raw, soul-stirring live concert from Germono Toussaint—playwright, composer, producer, and creator of Brown Liquor & Blessed Oil and The Last Gatekeeper. Featuring a powerhouse lineup of vocalists and an eclectic mix of musical theater, funk, soul, and house music, this one-hour evening explores identity, survival, and spiritual rebirth through songs drawn from over two decades of work. Toussaint invites the audience on a journey from Milwaukee to NYC, from the church to the club, from silence to truth.

Read a conversation with Toussaint about the show.

How does it feel to be highlighted as an emerging songwriter in this Verses and Voices series?

It feels incredibly validating, and it’s another confirmation that I’m making the right moves. It’s an opportunity I put out into the universe, and it presented itself to me exactly when it was supposed to.

How did you get your start in songwriting?

I wrote my first song in second grade, and I’m somewhere under 50, so I've been at this for a while. Needless to say, my writing has matured since then, and I’ve been privileged to write music with and for some of the most talented artists in the NYC theater and music scenes.

Do you have any advice for other up-and-coming songwriters?

Don’t stop. Don’t settle. Challenge yourself to produce work at your highest potential, collaborate with people who know more than you, and be brave enough to put yourself out there and make mistakes, then learn from them.

Most importantly, surround yourself with people who genuinely believe in your talent and are inspired and excited by what you have to give the world.

For anyone who's not familiar with your work, how would you pitch yourself? Is there a song or two you've written that you would recommend people check out to get a better sense of your style?

I don’t stick to one genre. I suppose my “brand” is that I’m an eclectic, multi-genre, multidisciplinary artist.

If you listen to Project 1:11, co-written and produced with Harriett D. Foy, then “Out Loud,” written for and recorded by Crystal Monee Hall, and finally one of my more introspective songs like “Losing My Religion,” recorded by Cameron Bernard Jones, you’ll get a small taste of my range. My music is available on all platforms.

What projects are you working on right now?

I’m currently working with Musical Theater Factory and CultureHub on The Last Gatekeeper, an immersive queer Afrofuturist musical theater experience.

The project blends live performance with immersive technology, including 3D projections, holographic characters, surround sound, and motion-based effects. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the story follows Soku, a Queer Black boy with powerful spiritual gifts who is believed to be the fulfillment of an ancient prophecy.

The Last Gatekeeper explores Black Queer liberation, ancestral wisdom, identity and legacy. It’s heavily influenced by West African traditions and the teachings of Malidoma Somé, and honors the legacy of Black Queer visionaries such as Bayard Rustin, James Baldwin, Audre Lorde, Marsha P. Johnson, and Angela Davis.

Imagine if Black Panther and The Woman King merged with the Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios, set to an Afro-futuristic musical score. That’s very much the vibe.

Can you tease anything specific you have planned out for your Verses and Voices show right now that you'd like to share with us?

In addition to a house music medley from Project 1:11, there will be several moments planned that you’ll just have to come experience.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I love that the Verses and Voices series is intentional about breaking down institutional and financial barriers. There is no cover or food or drink minimum. The performance will also be livestreamed for those who can’t make it in person.

For more information about the artist, visit germonotoussaint.com.

For in-person and livestream tickets to Germono's February 8 show, visit 54 Below's website.