Beanie Feldstein Joins ELSBETH Season 3 as Guest Star

Another Broadway star has joined the guest star lineup for Season 3 of the fan-favorite CBS series, Elsbeth. Beanie Feldstein is set to appear in a future episode of the show, which is currently on a mid-winter break.

According to Deadline, Beanie Feldstein will guest star in episode 315 as Rachel, a loyal friend whose generosity isn't reciprocated when it's time to celebrate her own special day, resulting in potentially deadly consequences. Also joining as a guest star this season is actor and director Griffin Dunne.

Elsbeth follows the exploits of the title character (Preston), an unconventional attorney who works with the NYPD to help catch some of New York's most eclectic murderers. The show is packed with a guest star roster of Broadway alums, who often play the killers that serve as Elsbeth's adversaries.

This casting announcement follows the recent news of a fourth season order by CBS, which will air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season. The ongoing third season of the show will return on Thursday, February 26 at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT and streaming on Paramount+.

Across its three seasons, the series has featured appearances from Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. This season, the guest star lineup has included Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Dianne Wiest, Lois Smith, William Jackson Harper, Lindsay Mendez, Stephen Colbert, Jaime Pressly, Tony Hale, and more. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Most recently, Beanie Feldstein was seen onstage in the Broadway Center Stage production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which ran in October of 2024. On Broadway, she played the role of Fanny Brice in the recent revival of Funny Girl and previously starred in Hello, Dolly! She is also starring in the film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along as Mary Flynn and appeared in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.



