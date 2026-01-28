Photos: Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo Return in CRIMINAL RECORD Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at the season two return of Criminal Record, the crime thriller starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Peter Capaldi, and Laurence Olivier Award and Critics' Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo.

The eight-episode second season of Criminal Record will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first episode on Wednesday, April 22, followed by new episodes weekly through Wednesday, June 10.

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, Criminal Record is a character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London, exploring the impossibility of policing when the truth is up for grabs.

In season two, when a young man is stabbed to death at a political rally, rival police officers June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty are forced into an uneasy alliance. But what starts as a hunt for a murderer escalates into an undercover operation to foil a Far-Right bomb plot in the heart of London.

Season two reunites Capaldi as ‘Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty’ and Jumbo as ‘Detective Sergeant June Lenker.’ Dustin Demri-Burns, Luca Pasqualino, Luther Ford, Lyndsey Marshal and Peter Sullivan join the cast in addition to the returning ensemble that includes Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore and Charlie Creed-Miles.

“Criminal Record” is produced for Apple TV by Tod Productions and STV Studios, and executive produced by BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins, Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo. The series is directed by Ben A. Williams and Joelle Mae David.

Photo Credit: Apple TV