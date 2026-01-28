BLUEY to Release New Orchestral Recording Featuring Music From Hit Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bluey will release its fourth album, Bluey: Up Here, featuring 17 brand-new recordings from the global hit animated series, on 27th March 2026. The album, created by the series’ award-winning composer Joff Bush and The Bluey Music team, features the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and Camerata – Queensland's Chamber Orchestra, all conducted by Joseph Twist.

This orchestral collection includes several tracks from fan-favourite episodes, including ‘Sleepytime’, ‘Flat Pack’, ‘Mount Mumandad’ and ‘The Sign’ and will also be available as a limited-edition black and blue splatter vinyl available, exclusively at Amazon.

The album will be released via BBC Studios’ record label Demon Music Group, across music streaming services, on translucent blue vinyl and CD. The debut single, “Bluey Theme Tune (Orchestral Version)”, is now available below.

“This is our most ambitious album yet - something we’ve dreamed of making for a long time," said Joff Bush. "Orchestral music is so emotionally powerful, and introducing kids and families to it is a privilege I treasure. Hearing tracks like ‘Sleepytime’ and ‘The Sign’ in full orchestral glory had us reaching for tissues during mixing. The theme of this album is ‘growing up’ - exploring what it means when kids start to discover their independence and highlighting the amazing moments in the show where we see this reflected.”

Bluey’s music surpassed one billion lifetime audio streams across all platforms in July of 2025. In 2025, the AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television was awarded to Bluey – Episode 2. In 2024, Bluey: Rug Island (Demon Music Group) debuted #1 on Billboard’s Kid Albums Chart and the Soundtracks Chart in the US.

The Bluey music team also won the 2024 Screen Music Award for Best Music for Children’s Programming for the special episode ‘The Sign’. Additionally, Dance Mode! took home Best Children’s Album at the 2024 ARIA Awards plus Children’s Music Award for Dance Mode! and Music for Screen Award for ‘Cricket’ at the Queensland Music Awards.

Bluey: Up Here Track List

1. Bluey Theme Tune (Orchestral Version)

2. Sleepytime

3. Puppets

4. Curry Quest

5. Alongside

6. Ice Cream (Waltz of the Flowers)

7. Flat Pack

8. Hotel

9. Seesaw

10. Pirates

11. Stumpfest

12. Tradies

13. Relax

14. Space

15. Mount Mumandad

16. We’ll See

17. Bluey Theme Tune (The Sign Version)

About Bluey

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family.

In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.