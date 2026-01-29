HBO and Boiler Room to Host INDUSTRY Season 4 Party in New York City

Tonight, January 29, HBO and music platform Boiler Room will come together for “Boiler Room x HBO’s Industry: New York,” an exclusive New York City event in celebration of the fourth season of HBO Original drama series Industry.

The evening will begin with an invite-only early screening of episode four. Following the conclusion of the episode, the event will transition into a Boiler Room party featuring surprise cast member appearances. Justin Strauss, Kassie Krut, Chicken, and The Dare have been confirmed to perform.

Attendance at the party is open to the public, though capacity is limited. Entry is free, RSVP essential. Apply for an invite HERE. Broadcasts from the live sets will debut on Boiler Room’s YouTube channel on Thursday, February 12.

The first three episodes of the fourth season of the critically acclaimed HBO Original drama series Industry are available to stream on HBO Max. Check out a sneak peek from the upcoming fourth episode here. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly on HBO and HBO Max.

About Industry

Season 4 of Industry finds Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) at the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads. However, they are soon drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene.

As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

The Season 4 cast includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

Season three of Industry was nominated for a 2025 Critics' Choice Award for Best Drama Series. The show is created, written, and executive-produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.





