Video: HBO Unveils Tense Trailer for DTF ST. LOUIS Limited Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





HBO has released the official trailer and release date for DTF St. Louis, the forthcoming limited series from writer, director, and showrunner Steven Conrad.

The dark comedy series will debut Sunday, March 1, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. It will debut weekly leading up to the series finale on Sunday, April 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of the season three premiere of Euphoria.

The seven-episode series is described as "a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead." The trailer previews the untimely demise of Floyd (played by David Harbour), before looking back at the relationship between him and weatherman Clark Forrest (Jason Bateman), and Floyd's wife Carol (Linda Cardellini), all while an investigation into his death is underway.

DTF St. Louis also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti. Executive producers include Steven Conrad, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman’s Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.

Photo Credit: Tina Rowden/HBO