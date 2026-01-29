DANISH+ Festival Comes to Denmark in May

🎭 NEW! Denmark Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denmark & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An international performing arts showcase for children and youth is scheduled to take place in Aarhus, Denmark, from May 4 to May 6, 2026.

The Danish+ festival will present contemporary professional performing arts works aimed at children and youth audiences. The program is designed to introduce international theatre delegates and representatives to leading Danish performing arts productions.

Performances will include a selection of theatre and dance presentations. The event serves both as a showcase for artists and a networking opportunity for industry professionals. It runs over three days in various venues across the city of Aarhus.

Organisers said the biennial event highlights high-quality Danish performing arts for international audiences. The festival’s programme typically features work in English and other languages, with a focus on productions for younger audiences that are also accessible to adults.

Danish+ is part of Denmark’s broader performing arts calendar for 2026, which also includes theatre, dance and family-oriented festivals across the country throughout the spring and summer.

