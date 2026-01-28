Video: Shailene Woodley Joins Sterling K. Brown in PARADISE Season 2 Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new trailer has dropped for Season 2 of Paradise, the hit drama series, which returns to Hulu on February 23. Sterling K. Brown leads the series as Xavier Collins, a special agent who is navigating the world following a traumatic apocalyptic event.

In Season 2, Xavier searches for his wife, Teri, out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.

Paradise stars Sterling K. Brown, who also executive produces, alongside Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans.

Recurring guest stars include James Marsden, Thomas Doherty, Jon Beavers, and Shailene Woodley as a new character. The actress was seen on Broadway in 2024's Cult of Love.

Paradise is created and executive produced by Dan Fogelman. Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa also executive produce. The series is a 20th Television production. The first season is now streaming on Hulu.