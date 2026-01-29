Guy Fieri to Host New Food Network Series FLAVORTOWN FOOD FIGHT

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Guy Fieri is set as host of the new Food Network series Flavortown Food Fight, premiering Wednesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streaming the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.

In each episode, Fieri will welcome three chefs to Flavortown, where skills and cooking chops can earn advantages and ultimately a win. Competitors will choose their own adventure as they compete in authentic food establishments, with names inspired by Fieri's life. Eateries range from street food carts to neighborhood spots to fast casual eateries and the finest fine dining restaurants in the world.

Round after round, the chefs will be tested on their culinary knowledge, technical skills, and overall cooking acumen. The winner of each episode has a chance to score up to $20,000 in prize money and will return to defend their title against two new chefs the following week.

“For the first time in television history, we’re opening the gates of Flavortown and inviting some of America's most talented chefs to showcase their skills in a never-ending list of off-the-hook restaurants that you’ll only find here,” said Fieri. “We’ve been building out this universe for years and I’m stoked to finally invite everybody in!”

In each episode, competitors will first complete the skills challenge, followed by two rounds of cooking challenges to earn their “paycheck,” but the catch is that only the final winner will get to take home the cash in this winner-takes-all game.

Guy, as THE MAYOR of Flavortown, will declare the theme of each episode and present each challenge, with Hunter Fieri also stopping by Flavortown to present the menu for some of the cooking challenges. Two guest judges determine who moves on and who goes home.

