Photos: First-Look at TED LASSO Season 4; Premiere Set for Summer 2026

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Your favorite coach is officially making a return to the screen. The highly anticipated fourth season of the hit series Ted Lasso will make its global debut this summer 2026.

Check out newly released photos from the Apple TV comedy, featuring Jason Sudeikis back in the title role, along with the return of Emmy award-winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and more. The photos also offer a new look at Grant Feely, who takes over the role of Ted's son Henry Lasso in the new season.

Currently in production, Emmy award-winner Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift are also set to return as their celebrated characters, alongside new season four additions including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, and Abbie Hern.

In season four, Ted will return to Richmond for his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.

Ted Lasso season four adds Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt as executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV. Sudeikis stars and executive produces alongside Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel. Brett Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh will serve as writers and producers for season four, and Sasha Garron co-produces. Julia Lindon will write for season four, and Dylan Marron will serve as story editor.

Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

Following its global debut on Apple TV, Ted Lasso broke records and quickly earned praise with fans and critics all over the world. The first season became the most Emmy-nominated comedy series, and the series went on to land rare back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons on air.

Photo Credit: Apple