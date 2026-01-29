JURY DUTY Follow-Up Series Sets Prime Video Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jury Duty is back. The official title and premiere date have been set for Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, the newest installment from the creative team behind the hit comedic series.

The new series will premiere on Prime Video on March 20, 2026, with three episodes, followed by two episodes on March 27, and a three-episode finale on April 3. It will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is a documentary-style comedy that captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker.

Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment - whether in conference rooms or during downtime - has been meticulously orchestrated. As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.

The series is executive produced by David Bernad (The White Lotus, Bad Trip), Lee Eisenberg (Lessons In Chemistry, The Office), Gene Stupnitsky (Hello Ladies, The Office), Todd Schulman (The Chair Company, Who Is America?), Nicholas Hatton (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Who Is America?), Jake Szymanski (7 Days in Hell, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Anthony KING (The Afterparty, Silicon Valley), Chris Kula (Wrecked, Community), James Marsden (Paradise, Sonic The Hedgehog 3) and Ruben Fleischer (Superstore, St. Denis Medical). Eisenberg and Stupnitsky co-created the series, with Szymanski directing.

Jury Duty launched in 2023 to strong critical recognition, earning a Peabody Award and AFI Award as well as four Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, two Golden Globes nominations including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and two Critics Choice Award nominations including Best Comedy Series.