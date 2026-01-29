Plano Symphony Orchestra Hosts Grammy-Winning Branford Marsalis Jazz Quartet

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Plano Symphony Orchestra continues its 2025/2026 season, Music That Matters, with an electrifying evening of jazz featuring the Branford Marsalis Jazz Quartet on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at the Robinson Fine Arts Center.

The Grammy Award–winning quartet brings its Belonging Tour to Plano, showcasing music from Marsalis' acclaimed Blue Note Records debut, Belonging. The album is a bold reinterpretation of Keith Jarrett's 1974 ECM release of the same name and marks Marsalis' first new quartet album since 2019. During the concert, the Quartet will perform selections from Belonging, alongside original compositions featuring the full orchestra, as well as a curated selection of jazz classics.

Tickets range from $33–$95 and are available through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office at 972-473-7262 or planosymphony.org. The Robinson Fine Arts Center is located at 1800 Alma Drive, Plano, Texas.

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is among the most influential and respected figures in contemporary music. An NEA Jazz Master and Grammy Award winner—and a Tony and Emmy Award nominee—Marsalis is renowned for his versatility, moving effortlessly between symphony orchestra concertos and collaborations across genres. At the heart of his artistic legacy, however, is the Branford Marsalis Quartet.

Formed in 1986, the Quartet—featuring pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Justin Faulkner—has remained remarkably consistent for nearly four decades. The ensemble is celebrated for its fearless, sophisticated interpretations of original works and jazz and popular classics alike. Following Grammy nominations for Upward Spiral and The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, the Quartet released Belonging on Blue Note Records, further cementing its reputation as one of the most compelling and enduring ensembles in modern jazz.