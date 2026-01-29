WATCHMEN's Damon Lindelof to Adapt THE CHAIN as a Limited Series for HBO

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HBO has given an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for The Chain, a new limited series written and executive produced by Emmy-winner Damon Lindelof of HBO’s THE LEFTOVERS and Watchmen.

The Chain is based on the bestselling book by Adrian McKinty of the same name, and serves as the first project under a new deal between HBO and Lindelof, who serves as the showrunner, a position not held since Watchmen.

Details are under wraps, but Lindelof is said to be expanding the mythology of McKinty’s award-winning thriller. The 2019 novel follows a mother whose child is kidnapped and, to get her back, must abduct another child, per the twisted rules of "The Chain."

“From the moment I heard the WILD and original premise of Adrian’s book, I was shocked, surprised and angry I hadn’t thought of it myself," said Lindelof. "I’ve always wanted to try to adapt a great thriller and this one has all the dark, weird, exhilarating touches that fire up my imagination. I feel so fortunate to reteam with Francesca, Casey and Michael, who first brought me to HBO fifteen years ago and I can’t wait to make THE CHAIN a memorable link in their outstanding legacy.”

The series is written and executive-produced by Damon Lindelof. The pilot story is by Damon Lindelof, Carly Wray, and Breannah Gibson, with Lindelof and Wray writing the pilot script. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer serve as executive producers for Media Res, the co-studio behind the series. Shane Salerno serves as executive producer. McKinty serves as co-executive producer.

Photo Credit: Austin Hargrave/HBO