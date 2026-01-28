Paul McCartney Documentary MAN ON THE RUN Coming to Theaters for One Night Only

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, the new feature documentary exploring McCartney’s creative rebirth after The Beatles’ breakup, will be released in cinemas for one night only by Trafalgar Releasing on Thursday, 19th February 2026.

Tickets to see the film first, in select cinemas worldwide, are available from Wednesday, 4th February, here. The movie will also stream globally on Prime Video beginning February 25.

From Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, the film captures McCartney's transformative decade in the wake of The Beatles’ break-up and the rise of his new band Wings. The film features archival footage, Linda McCartney’s photographs, interviews with Paul, Linda, Mary and Stella McCartney, several Wings band members, Sean Ono Lennon, Mick Jagger, Chrissie Hynde, and more.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run will be released theatrically in select territories worldwide. In addition to the film, each theatrical screening includes a bonus conversation between Paul McCartney and director Morgan Neville, exclusive to cinemas. All participating cinemas and ticket listings can be found at here from 4th February at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run is produced by Tremolo, in association with MPL Communications and Polygram Entertainment. Following the theatrical release, the film will be available on Prime Video from 27th February in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Producers include Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment. Executive producers include Paul McCartney and Caitrin Rogers.

The new film provides the latest installment in a series of new Wings releases. 2025 saw the publication of Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, a landmark oral history of Paul’s musical reinvention in the 1970s from Liveright / W.W. Norton / Penguin.

In tandem, the WINGS self-titled collection was released in multiple formats, from a 32-track 3LP box set to new Dolby Atmos mixes, a definitive self-titled anthology of hits, personally curated by McCartney. One of Wings’ most beloved albums, Venus and Mars, is now available as a special edition 50 years after the original release. The edition is a half-speed master LP, and mixed in Dolby Atmos for the first time.

