THE BOOK OF MORMON Set for June Run at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

The Book of Mormon will return to Shea's Buffalo Theatre for a limited engagement from June 19 through June 21, 2026. The five-performance run is part of the Gallagher Encore Specials, presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center and Broadway presenting partner Albert Nocciolino.

The musical last appeared in Buffalo in 2019. Tickets for the 2026 engagement are currently available through the Shea’s Box Office at 650 Main Street in downtown Buffalo and online. Group orders of ten or more may be arranged through Shea’s group sales office.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features a book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The original Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, with choreography by Nicholaw. The touring production is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, based on the original Broadway staging.

The creative team includes scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Ann Roth, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt, sound designer Brian Ronan, and hair designer Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on Broadway on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has broken the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times and has received numerous honors, including nine Tony Awards, among them Best Musical, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. The production has also received Drama Desk Awards, the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical, and multiple Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The West End production opened in February 2013 and received four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and set a record for highest single-day ticket sales in West End history. The UK and European tour launched in 2019 and toured internationally. The musical has since been performed on three continents and has received more than 30 international awards.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of THE BOOK OF MORMON, which won the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, is available through Ghostlight Records. The national tour is produced by Network Presentations.