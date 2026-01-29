🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





STARZ has dropped the final trailer for the highly anticipated eighth and final season of Outlander. The time-traveling drama returns on Friday, March 6, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays on STARZ.

The new trailer hints at heartwarming and heartbreaking moments for the Fraser family, with several familiar faces returning and reuniting. A devastating prophecy, in the form of Frank Randall’s book predicting Jamie’s death, shakes the family to the core. Knowing they’ve been unable to alter history in the past, the Frasers grapple with the question of whether Jamie’s fate is sealed.

As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.

“Outlander” stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Murray.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on “Outlander,” which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

Seasons One through Seven of “Outlander” are available now on STARZ.