Mandy Patinkin Cast as Odin in Prime Video’s GOD OF WAR Series

Tony Award-winning actor Mandy Patinkin is set to play Odin in Prime Video’s God of War from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Despite his non-imposing appearance, Odin, the All-Father, is described as "the most powerful Aesir god, a patriarch who leads with an iron fist, and an unrivaled seeker of knowledge." He is a paranoid, manipulative, and dangerous character who serves as a formidable antagonist to Kratos.

Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, the series has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun.

Previously announced cast members include Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Max Parker as Heimdall, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor.

God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has signed on to direct the first two episodes of God of War. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

Mandy Patinkin is a Tony Award-winning performer whose Broadway credits include Evita, Sunday in the Park with George, and The Secret Garden. Onscreen, he is known for his roles in The Princess Bride, Criminal Minds, and Homelands. Most recently, he was seen on Hulu's Death and Other Details and The Artist on The Network.

