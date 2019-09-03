Scoop: Coming Up on THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, September 8, 2019
Lisa and Homer's bond gets stronger when they start spending real quality time together, and Bart feels neglected. So Marge tries to help Homer balance his attention between the kids in the "Daddicus Finch" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Sept. 8 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3001) (TV-PG D, L, V)
THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative global entertainment franchises. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable around the world.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Groening and Sam Simon. Brooks and Groening are executive producers. Al Jean also serves as an executive producer and the series' showrunner. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
