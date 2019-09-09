Scoop: Coming Up on THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, September 15, 2019
On a family vacation to Niagara Falls, Lisa is mistakenly granted political asylum in Canada. When Marge goes to rescue Lisa, they are forced to re-evaluate their love for America as they navigate the polite Canadian landscape in the "D'oh Canada" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Sept. 15 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3014) (TV-14 D, L, V)
THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative global entertainment franchises. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable around the world.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Groening and Sam Simon.
Brooks and Groening are executive producers. Al Jean also serves as an executive producer and the series' showrunner. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
