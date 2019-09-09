Scoop: Coming Up on THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Sunday, September 15, 2019
Season One Winner T-Pain to Appear; Season Two Premieres Wednesday, September 25, on FOX Television's biggest guessing game is back, but before Season Two officially begins, FOX will air a special preview, THE MASKED SINGER: SUPER SNEAK PEEK. Series host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke reflect on the fierce and swift impact the show has had on Pop culture since making its debut, and Season One winner and global music sensation T-Pain returns to THE MASKED SINGER stage for a special appearance.
In the special, viewers will be formally introduced to the new Season Two characters. They may even decode some of the first clues about the new celebrity singers, kicking off the guessing game early in the all-new special THE MASKED SINGER: SUPER SNEAK PEEK airing Sunday, Sept. 15 (8:02-9:00 PM ET / 7:02-8:00 PM CT / 7:00-8:00 PM MT / 8:00-9:00 PM PT) on FOX. (SP-2004) Host: Nick Cannon Panelists: Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke Guest: T-Pain
THE MASKED SINGER is television's #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.
The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Two boasts 16 celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The Flamingo, The Leopard and The Egg.
With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It's not a "whodunit," it's a "whosungit!"
THE MASKED SINGER was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis ("Minute to Win It," "The Winner Is"). Izzie Pick Ibarra ("Dancing with the Stars," "Breaking Pointe") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Nick Cannon, Rosie Seitchik, Nikki Gillingham and Deena Katz also serve as executive producers.
