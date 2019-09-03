Scoop: Coming Up on FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, September 8, 2019
In a special episode, the Griffins provide DVD commentary on a recent episode and reveal never-before-told drama between Peter and Lois in the "You Can't Handle the Booth" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Sept. 8 (9:01-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1614) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") recently won the 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Series' creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voice of "Brian Griffin," "Peter Griffin" and "Stewie Griffin") also was nominated in the category. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015.
Guest voices this season include Sir Patrick Stewart, Mandy Moore, Sarah Paulson, Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Kyrie Irving, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski and Sam Elliot. The series will also celebrate its 20th anniversary in January 2019.
FAMILY GUY is a 20th Century FOX Television production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith and Kara Vallow are executive producers.
