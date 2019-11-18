Scoop: Coming Up on CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS on ABC - Tuesday, December 3, 2019
As previously announced, country superstar Trisha Yearwood will host and perform on the 10th annual "CMA Country Christmas," airing TUESDAY, DEC. 3 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. "CMA Country Christmas" features Christmas classics and festive one-of-a-kind collaborations by artists including Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young.
"Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special," says Yearwood. "Hosting 'CMA Country Christmas' is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere."
CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully designed holiday décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year.
"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Paul Miller is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, December 8, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, November 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, December 4, 2019
"Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special," says Yearwood. "Hosting 'CMA Country Christmas' is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere."
CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully designed holiday décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year.
"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Paul Miller is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.