Scoop: Coming Up on 9-1-1 on FOX - Tuesday, September 17, 2019
The 118 responds to calls from a stunt driver caught in a hairy situation, a teenage social influencer who is bugging out and the city is on high alert after two mail bombs go off. Meanwhile, Eddie's family comes to town and Buck faces a life-or-death situation in the "This Life We Choose" episode of 9-1-1 airing Tuesday, Sept. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-218) (TV-14 L, V)
Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.
The provocative series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt ("The Client List," "Ghost Whisperer"). Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman ("Notorious," "Heroes Reborn") are featured in series regular roles.
9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century FOX Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall also serves as an executive producer. Angela Bassett is a co-executive producer.
