Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of Bob's Burgers on FOX - Sunday, September 5, 2021

pixeltracker

Season 11 features its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices.

Aug. 31, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of Bob's Burgers on FOX - Sunday, September 5, 2021 Coming up on an episode of Bob's Burgers, after Tina and Bob plan a father-daughter date to see Bob's favorite old campy vampire-sing-along movie, Tina decides to invite her group of friends along, as well. Meanwhile, Linda opens a restaurant for the raccoons in their alley in the "Vampire Disco Death Dance" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Sept. 5 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1018) (TV-PG D, L)

BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 11th season this fall, which features the historic 200th episode. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who help him run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category every year since 2012, and won the award twice, in 2014 and 2017. Additionally, Benjamin won the Annie Award in 2020 for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production.

Season 11 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate, Sarah and Laura Silverman, Zach Galifianakis and more.

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Kelvin Yu also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

From This Author TV Scoop