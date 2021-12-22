Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Coming up on a rebroadcast!
Bow takes Diane to get her hair done at the salon and wants to spend this time together as a bonding opportunity, but Diane isn't having it. Diane is conflicted about relaxing her hair again and embarks on a hair journey with the help of Bow, Ruby and her hair stylist, Yaya. Meanwhile, Dre and Junior compete to have the best barbecue. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 1/7/20)
Guest starring Jill Scott as Yaya.
"Hair Day" was written by Marquita J. Robinson and directed by Anya Adams.
ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the JOHNSON family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre JOHNSON Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Watch a clip here: