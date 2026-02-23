Hans Zimmer To Score Netflix Thriller Series ALL THE SINNERS BLEED

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and his composer collective Bleeding Fingers Music are set to score All the Sinners Bleed, a new series adaptation of S.A. Cosby’s thriller novel of the same name from Joe Robert Cole.

“All the Sinners Bleed lives in the tension between faith, violence and redemption, the kind of moral complexity where music speaks most powerfully," says Zimmer. "Joe Robert Cole and S.A. Cosby have created a world that is haunting, intimate and unflinchingly human."

The series centers on the first Black Sheriff in a small Bible Belt county who, after his devout mother's untimely death, leads THE HUNT for a serial killer that has been preying on his Black community for years in the name of God.

Currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia, All the Sinners Bleed features series regulars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, John Douglas Thompson, Nicole Beharie, Daniel Ezra, Andrea Cortés, Murray Bartlett, and Leila George.

Recurring Cast members are Giancarlo Esposito, David Lyons, Donald Elise Watkins, Mackenzie Astin, Jordan M. Cox, Cullen Moss, Angus O’Brien, Cranston Johnson, Christopher Matthew Cook, Christopher Thornton, and Bill Oberst Jr. Amy Madigan will serve as a guest star.

Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther, All Day and a Night, AMERICAN CRIME Story) will adapt, serve as showrunner, and direct the first and several episodes. Executive Producers are Higher Ground Productions, Amblin Television, and S.A. Cosby.

About Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which combined have grossed over $28 billion at the worldwide box office. He has been honored with two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, five Grammys, an American Music Award, seven Emmy nominations and a Tony nomination.

Zimmer’s career highlights include Dune: Part One, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma & Louise, The Last Samurai, 12 Years a Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored with Benjamin Wallfisch) and Dunkirk.

His concert film Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert was released in cinemas worldwide on March 19. It features live performances of Zimmer's most revered compositions, as well as conversations with his closest collaborators, including Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Finneas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

About Bleeding Fingers

Bleeding Fingers Music is an Emmy Award-winning and Grammy- and BAFTA-nominated collective of exceptional, sonically diverse composers who create superlative original film, television and multimedia scores, co- founded by Hans Zimmer, Russell Emanuel and Steven Kofsky.

Photo Credit: Lee Kirby