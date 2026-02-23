DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA INFINITY CASTLE Returning to Theaters

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will return to theatres in the United States and Canada on March 6, 2026. For its theatrical return, the film will be shown in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as dubbed in English. Tickets are now on sale here.

For the first time, the film will be available on SCREENX, the world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. The film is distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment and was originally released on September 12.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature in an epic three-part cinematic trilogy that represents the final battle of the hugely popular, award-winning anime series.

Opening to both critical and fan acclaim, the film broke records at the global box office and was the #7 top-grossing film in 2025. After its September release, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now the highest-grossing international film ever released in NORTH AMERICA (surpassing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which held the record for 25 years) and is the highest-grossing anime film of all time globally.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was nominated by THE GOLDEN GLOBES for Best Animated Feature Film, the Producers Guild of America for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, and made the longlist for the BAFTA Awards for Best Animated Film.

The film follows Tanjiro Kamado, a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps, after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. The movie is directed by Haruo Sotozaki from an original story by Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA).

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published in SHUEISHA's WEEKLY JUMP from February 2016 to May 2020. The manga consists of 23 volumes and has published over 200 million units.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered in April 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the TV series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from 2021 through 2022. In 2023, the Swordsmith Village Arc debuted on Crunchyroll, shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- theatrical release. In 2024, the Hashira Training Arc debuted, shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- theatrical release. The animation production is by ufotable. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Photo Credit: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable