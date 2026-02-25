Review: HERE AND NOW, Edinburgh Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Here and Now is a new jukebox musical with book by Shaun Kitchener and directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, featuring the songs of 90s pop sensation Steps.

Caz (Lara Denning) is approaching 50, and things seem to be going well for her. Caz and her husband are being approved for adoption, and she’s happy in her job in Better Best Bargains because of her tight-knit team of colleagues. Then her world is turned upside down when her husband announces that he’s leaving her, and the supermarket's future is also in jeopardy.

A frequent criticism of jukebox musicals is that the plot is predictable but that is not the case with Here and Now. The book is so completely bananas that you never quite know what’s coming. There are twists and turns aplenty and they rattle through Steps discography at breakneck speed. There are so many hits that none have to be repeated until the megamix and there are no filler tracks. Featured bangers include “Stomp”, “Tragedy”, “What The Future Holds” and a hoedown-inspired “5,6,7,8”.

Matt Cole’s choreography is dynamic, and there are a few nods to the original iconic Steps dance moves. A real highlight is River Medway performing Chain Reaction as a big song and dance number.

Here and Now is everything you would hope for from a Steps jukebox musical- excellent vocal performances, a fun storyline and slick choreography.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith photography

Reader Reviews

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...