Virtual Screening Set for A FRIEND OF DOROTHY with Miriam Margolyes Q&A

Next month, a virtual screening will be held for the Oscar-nominated live action short A Friend of Dorothy, followed by an exclusive live Q&A with BAFTA-winning star Miriam Margolyes and Oscar-nominated director Lee Knight.

Presented by Q&Awards, the free online event offers global viewers the opportunity to experience the celebrated short film from home. The screening follows the film’s Academy Award nomination and acclaimed international festival run.

The Q&Awards virtual screening will take place on Monday, March 2 at 10:00 AM PST/ 1 PM EST/ 6PM UK and is free to attend with an RSVP here. Registered viewers will receive a screening link by email, with the event available worldwide across multiple time slots to accommodate international audiences. Encore screenings will take place later that day.

Written and directed by Knight, A Friend of Dorothy tells the story of Dorothy, an elderly woman living alone, who forms an unexpected friendship with her young neighbour JJ after his football lands in her garden. Inspired by a real-life relationship, the film explores themes of loneliness, acceptance, and the power of intergenerational connection. In addition to Margolyes as Dorothy, the film also features Sir Stephen Fry and rising talent Alistair Nwachukwu.

Following the screening, audiences will take part in a live Q&A conversation with Margolyes and Knight, discussing the film’s journey from festival favourite to Oscar nominee, its real-life inspiration and the importance of addressing loneliness among older people.

“At its heart, this is a story about being seen and about the friendships that can change us at any stage of life,” said director Lee Knight. “Sharing that message with audiences around the world is incredibly meaningful.”

Supported by UK charity Age UK, the filmmakers aim to extend the film’s impact beyond festivals through community screenings in schools, care homes and cultural venues.