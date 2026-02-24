LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA SPECTACULAR Unveils Additional Casting for Singapore Season

🎭 NEW! Singapore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Singapore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singapore-- Few musicals command the kind of reverence "Les Misérables" does. This March, the legendary production arrives in Singapore in its most expansive incarnation yet. "Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular World Tour" will take over the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands for a strictly limited seven-week run from 24 March to 10 May 2026.

A special highlight for local audiences is the return of Singaporean star Nathania Ong, reprising her acclaimed turn as Éponine. Fresh from her success in the West End, Ong’s homecoming places homegrown talent at the center of this massive international ensemble.

Joining the principal lineup is the legendary Earl Carpenter as the Bishop of Digne. A titan of the "Les Mis" universe, Carpenter’s involvement adds a layer of storied history to a cast that already includes Gerónimo Rauch (Jean Valjean), Jeremy Secomb (Javert), and Na-Young Jeon (Fantine).

The supporting cast reads like a roll call of musical theater heavyweights. Red Concepción infuses Thénardier with dark humor and bravado. Will Callan brings youthful idealism to Marius, paired with Lulu-Mae Pears’ luminous Cosette, while Harry Chandler embodies the revolutionary fire of Enjolras.

What sets this season apart is not just star power, but legacy. Many cast members have lived with these roles across decades, continents, and Landmark Productions, lending the Singapore run a rare sense of authority and continuity. From Broadway to Seoul, Madrid to Manila, the ensemble reflects the musical's truly global reach—and its enduring emotional pull.

Conceived by Cameron Mackintosh to mark the 40th anniversary of Boublil and Schönberg’s masterpiece, "The Arena Spectacular" reimagines the production on an epic scale. Performed by a whole company in costumes, accompanied by a live orchestra, and staged with seamless, cinematic transitions, the show dispenses with traditional sets in favor of fluid storytelling and maximum emotional impact.

The result is "Les Misérables" amplified—its themes of love, sacrifice, revolution, and redemption unfolding with arena-sized intensity while retaining the intimacy of its characters’ inner lives. Iconic numbers such as “I Dreamed a Dream” and “One Day More” land with renewed force, buoyed by sweeping visuals and immersive sound.

Behind the scenes, the creative pedigree is equally formidable. Adapted by Trevor Nunn and John Caird, with additional material by James Fenton, the production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy. Matt Kinley’s striking design is elevated by costumes from Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland, and Paul Wills. At the same time, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton and projections by Finn Ross heighten the show’s cinematic scope. Music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo builds on John Cameron’s original orchestration, performed live by the "Les Misérables" orchestra under the baton of Adrian Kirk.

Presented in Singapore by Base Entertainment Asia, under the direction of Chantal Prudhomme, and produced by Mackintosh and Nick Grace Management, "Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular World Tour" promises to be one of the cultural highlights of 2026.

Speculation remains high as to who will join Concepción’s Thénardier to complete the iconic, villainous duo.