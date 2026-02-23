Druski To Serve as Special Commentator for THE VOICE: BATTLE OF CHAMPIONS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed comedian, actor and entrepreneur Druski will serve as a special commentator for NBC’s “The Voice: Battle of Champions.” The eventized 29th season premieres Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

Featuring host Carson Daly and powerhouse coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine, this is the only panel in the show’s history comprised entirely of “Voice” winners.

Druski joins the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series as its first-ever commentator, drawing from his love of music to offer unique takes on the coaches’ strategy as they vie for the win. This includes tracking the “Triple Turn Competition” and “Super Steal” among the coaches. A string of NBA superstars will also join him throughout the competition.

Hailing from Atlanta, Druski ascended to national prominence on social media with his “Coulda Been Records” YouTube sketches and Instagram Lives, which lead to collaborations with superstars such as Drake, Kevin Hart, Timothee Chalamet, Justin Bieber, J. Cole, Snoop Dogg and more.

He’s since self-produced hit shows, including “Could Been Love” (now in its second season) and “Coulda Been House,” along with selling out his first-ever comedy and music festival, “Coulda Fest,” and completed a national headlining comedy tour and more.

Season 28 of “The Voice” has reached over 32 million total viewers across platforms. On Peacock, season 28 of “The Voice” delivered its best season ever, growing +28% from season 27. (Through 35 days)

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group, and ITV Studios , The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

Photo Credit: Abiel Garcia