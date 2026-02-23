Comedian Pete Holmes Unveils New Stand-Up Special SILLY SILLY FUN BOY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian and actor Pete Holmes has unveiled his latest stand-up special, Silly Silly Fun Boy, available now via early access on 800 Pound Gorilla before hitting YouTube on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The new special offers Holmes' takes on parenting, marriage and more.

Pete Holmes is the creator and star of HBO's Crashing (produced by Judd Apatow) and TBS' THE PETE HOLMES SHOW (produced by Conan O'Brien). Holmes has multiple standup specials on HBO, Netflix and Comedy Central and can most recently be seen in Anna Kendrick’s film WOMAN OF THE HOUR as well as 2024's THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER and Disney's HOME SWEET HOME ALONE. He also starred in CBS' How We Roll, was THE VOICE of the e*trade baby and was a guest writer/star on multiple episodes of The Simpsons. He's also the host of the wildly popular You Made It Weird podcast and the author of the book Comedy Sex God.

Pete Holmes says, "I'm very proud of Silly Silly Fun Boy, an hour of pure silliness and fun and... boyness? It's my favorite special to date. I love the way it looks, the amazing Portland crowd, but most of all I love these jokes and hope people will, too."

Photo credit: Courtesy of 800 Pound Gorilla Media