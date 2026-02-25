Cast and Creative Team Set For THE WIZARD OF OZ at Children's Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Children’s Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz, based on the classic motion picture. Directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine†, with music direction and orchestrations by Victor Zupanc and choreography by Christopher Windom, The Wizard of Oz will run from April 21-June 14, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, April 24, 2026, at 7pm.

“This spring, we’re thrilled to bring the one and only The Wizard of Oz to the stage,” said director Rick Dildine. “This beloved production resonates across generations, touching on themes of self-discovery, courage, and the power of friendship. Dorothy’s journey to find her way home is a timeless story of growth and resilience. Few stories have had such an enduring impact, and I’ve been dreaming of this production for a decade. We’re especially excited to have [CTC Acting Company member] Autumn Ness star as the shoe-obsessed Wicked Witch of the West!”

It’s not every day that a wild tornado whizzes right over your head, taking the house and the whole farm with it! Or that the entire world magically shifts from black and white to technicolor right before your very eyes. But there’s nothing everyday about a shoe-obsessed witch, flying monkeys, or a yellow brick road, either. Join Dorothy, her three oh-so-curious friends, and Toto (played by a real dog!) in this grand spectacle, featuring songs you know and love from the classic film!

CTC’s production of The Wizard of Oz is recommended for all ages. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/oz or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $25.

The adult cast of The Wizard of Oz features Becca Claire Hart* as Aunt Em/Glinda the Witch of the North, Riley McNutt as Uncle Henry/Gatekeeper/Ensemble, Reed Sigmund* as Zeke/Cowardly Lion, Regina Marie Williams* as Hickory/Tin Man, Dean Holt* as Hunk/Scarecrow, Autumn Ness* as Almira Gultch/Wicked Witch of the West, JoeNathan Thomas* as Professor Marvel/The Wizard of Oz/Ensemble, Janely Rodriguez* as Ensemble (Understudy: Aunt Em, Glinda, Almira Gultch, Wicked Witch), Bella West as Ensemble (Understudy: Dorothy), Keegan Robinson as Ensemble (Understudy: Hunk/Scarecrow), Bradley Johnson as Ensemble (Understudy: Hickory/Tin Man), and Brendan Nelson Finn as Ensemble (Understudy: Zeke/Cowardly Lion).

The student cast of The Wizard of Oz features Aniya Bostick and Harriet Spencer alternating as Dorothy. The student ensemble of The Wizard of Oz includes Aliya Bailey, Truman Bednar, Brody Breen, Zhandile Chidothe, Charles Foster, Morgan Houser, Wren Lillian Hatling, Addica Sharbono, George Wellens, and Julia Wissink.

The adult understudies are Monty Hays and Joshua Row.

The student understudies include Evie Blake, Logan Gordon, Luciana Erika Mayer, and Chloe Sorensen.

In addition to Rick Dildine†, Victor Zupanc, and Christopher Windom†, the creative team and production staff for CTC’s production of The Wizard of Oz includes Adam Koch^ (scenic designer), Lex Liang^ (costume designer), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew^ (lighting designer), Reid Rejsa (sound designer), Kylee Loera^ (projection designer), William Berloni (animal trainer), Lara Hayhurst (lead dog handler), Landon Tate Boyle (dog handler), Alli St. John (student actor coach), Hannah Steblay (assistant director), Gabrielle Dominique (assistant choreographer), Ellie Simonett (assistant lighting designer), Daniel J Hanson* (stage manager), Z Makila* (assistant stage manager/stage manager), Nate Stanger* (assistant stage manager), and Ashley Pupo (stage management fellow).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

†Member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

‡Member of the Twin Cities Musician Union, Local 30-73, AFM.

^Member of the United Scenic Artists, Local 829.