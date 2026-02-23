Video: Sneak Peek Clip From THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME Season 2 Episode 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of The Last Thing He Told Me season two drama series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, along with returning stars Angourie Rice, David Morse and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and new additions Judy Greer and Rita Wilson.

In the episode, titled "Safe," an old friend shows up with news about Owen and a dire warning. Meanwhile, sinister forces are hot on Bailey and Hannah’s trail. The second episode will premiere globally on Friday, February 27 on Apple TV, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday until April 10.

In season two of the series, when Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

The second season also welcomes new and returning cast members Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby.

The Last Thing He Told Me is produced by 20th Television and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, The Last Thing He Told Me was the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Neustadter. Emmy Award nominee Aaron Zelman joins season two as co-showrunner and executive producer with Singer. Daisy von Scherler Mayer and Merri D. Howard also serve as executive producers.

First published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster in 2021, the novel The Last Thing He Told Me was a Reese’s Book Club pick, becoming an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller and remaining on the list for more than 80 weeks, selling over 5 million copies worldwide. It was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the Year in 2021, an Apple Best Book of the Year in 2021.

Photo Credit: Apple