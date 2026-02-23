Video: Watch a Clip From Episode 5 of CROSS Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prime Video has shared a sneak peek clip from the upcoming fifth episode of Cross season two, the thriller series based on characters from James Patterson’s best-selling book series.

From Paramount Television Studios and starring and executive produced by Aldis Hodge, the fifth episode, “Climb,” will premiere Wednesday, February 25, 2026 on Prime Video, followed by weekly installments debuting on Wednesdays leading up to the season two finale on March 18, 2026.

Created by executive producer and showrunner Ben Watkins, Cross is a thriller set in Washington, D.C. that follows Alex Cross (Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist with an uncanny ability to get inside the minds of killers in order to stop them. The first season generated more than 40 million viewers globally over its first 20 days.

Season two picks up as billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat, one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’ partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection.

The Cross universe expands with new cast members Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham, each bringing a commanding presence to the series, alongside returning stars Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill.

In addition to Watkins, who also appears in a recurring role this season, and Hodge, Cross is executive produced by Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, Craig Siebels, Owen Shiflett, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa.

Cross is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

Photo Credit: Prime Video