Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, December 28, 2021
See what's coming up on a rebroadcast!
The Johnsons go to Jack and Diane's school play about Columbus Day, and Dre is dismayed by the historically inaccurate way that the holiday is portrayed. He feels like there aren't enough Black holidays, so he enlists Aloe Blacc at work to help him create a catchy song to raise awareness for a holiday worth celebrating, Juneteenth. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 10/03/17)
Guest starring is Aloe Blacc as himself.
"Juneteenth" was written by Peter Saji and directed by Anton Cropper. Executive music producer is Fonzworth Bentley, featuring original music by Aloe Blacc, The Roots, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Peter Saji and DAVE Frishberg.
ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the JOHNSON family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre JOHNSON Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Guest starring is Aloe Blacc as himself.
"Juneteenth" was written by Peter Saji and directed by Anton Cropper. Executive music producer is Fonzworth Bentley, featuring original music by Aloe Blacc, The Roots, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Peter Saji and DAVE Frishberg.
ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the JOHNSON family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre JOHNSON Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Watch a clip from the episode here: