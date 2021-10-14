Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Thursday, October 21, 2021
See what's coming up on a new episode!
Cassie and Jerrie search a development site and run into someone unexpected. Meanwhile, WOLF believes he is making progress with Ronald, and DEPUTY Harvey comes face-to face with Bridger.
Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.
Watch a clip from the show here:
