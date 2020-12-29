LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards! Vereinige Bühnen Wien Musical Vienna Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Austria!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Austria:

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Performing Center Austria 31%

Beat1060 Wien 20%

Dance Arts Wien 19%

Best Ensemble

ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 33%

CATS - Ronacher - 2020 25%

ROCK OF AGES - Johann Pölz Halle, Amstetten - 2018 8%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Bauernbräu Wien 63%

Kim Kocht 1090 Wien 14%

Mama und der Bulle Wien 11%

Best Theatre Staff

Ronacher 39%

Volksoper Wien 20%

Vienna's English Theatre 20%

Dancer Of The Decade

Stephen Martin Allan - CATS - Ronacher - 2019 31%

Thomas Höfner - I AM FROM AUSTRIA - Raimundtheater - 2017 29%

Filippo Strocchi - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle, Amstetten - 2019 15%

Favorite Social Media

THE MUSICAL SHOWROOM 39%

Vereinige Bühnen Wien Musical Vienna 27%

Volksoper Wien 25%

Original Script Of The Decade

Don Black/ Charles Hart - ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 34%

Christian Kolonovits/Angelika Messner - VIVALDI - Volksoper Wien - 2017 27%

Norberto Bertassi - ALICE IM WUNDERLAND - Stadttheater Mödling - 2018 18%

Performer Of The Decade

Wietske van Tongeren - ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 27%

Drew Sarich - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ronacher - 2019 25%

Nina Hafner - ALICE IM WUNDERLAND - Stadttheater Mödling - 2018 16%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 27%

ALICE IM WUNDERLAND - Stadttheater Mödling - 2018 19%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ronacher - 2019 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DER SOHN - Josefstadt Theater - 2020 42%

WIENER STIMMUNG - Burgtheater - 2020 27%

PAPERMAN - Schubert Theater - 2016 18%

Set Design Of The Decade

John Napier - CATS - Ronacher - 2019 52%

Kentaur - TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Ronacher - 2017 33%

Anthony Ward - SCHIKANEDER - Raimund Theater - 2016 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Vereinige Bühnen Wien Musical Vienna 41%

THE MUSICAL SHOWROOM 35%

Vienna's English Theatre 17%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Musical Showroom 76%

Musical Unplugged 19%

Beat1060 5%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Drew Sarich - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ronacher - 2019 40%

Alexander Sasanowitsch - ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 36%

Milica Jovanovic - SCHIKANEDER - Raimund Theater - 2016 8%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Theatercouch 50%

Linda Koprowski 37%

teatro Mödling 13%