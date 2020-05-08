iTheatrics and Rob Rokicki to Debut 'Zoomsical' World Premiere of UNI THE UNICORN ONLINE EDITION

iTheatrics, in collaboration with Rob Rokicki, will present the "Zoomsical" world premiere of Uni the Unicorn Online Edition today, Friday, May 8, at 4 pm EST on the iTheatrics Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. The Online Edition is a 25-minute version of the new musical Uni the Unicorn, featuring music and lyrics by Rokicki and a libretto by McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach, Between the Lines), which is based on the New York Times bestselling picture book Uni the Unicorn by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.



A full stage version of the musical Uni the Unicorn was scheduled to be performed at Bay Area Children's Theatre this past April, which became impossible with California's Shelter-in-Place order. The Online Edition adaptation, made so the show fits onto a computer screen and is performed by young actors working remotely, allows audiences of all ages to come together to explore the musical in a safe and responsible way during the waiting period for the new premiere.



A cast of 15 teen and tween actors (list below), sequestered in their various homes across the U.S., will perform the show. The event is directed by Marty Johnson, iTheatrics' Director of Education, music directed by Lindsay Weiner Lupi, choreographed by Jiana Odland, video edited by Brendan Kelley, and features sound engineering and Zoom management by Daniel J. Mertzlufft. The hope is to finalize Uni the Unicorn Online Edition so that it can potentially be licensed to educational musical theatre groups across the country. Friday's production will be available for viewing following the premiere on the iTheatrics Facebook Page and iTheatrics YouTube Channel.



iTheatrics previously partnered with students across the nation to premiere The Big One-Oh! Online Edition on April 17, available for free viewing on the iTheatrics YouTube Channel or on the iTheatrics Facebook Page. The 20-minute version of the show has been made available for licensing by Music Theatre International. The April 17 debut has already garnered over 24,000 views.



Friday's presentation is part of new online educational musical theatre series called JTFriday, produced by iTheatrics. Also on Friday, immediately following the debut, Broadway stars Luca Padovan and Isabella Russo (School of Rock on Broadway), McDonald, and the student cast will host a JTFriday Post-Show Party complete with a "Unicorn Dance Party!"



"At its heart, Uni the Unicorn teaches us that the power of believing can open us up to experiences and worlds we never thought possible," says McDonald. "This show was supposed to have its world premiere as a full stage production in April, and we're delighted that despite the curtain rising being postponed, audiences of all ages can still enjoy its song and story. I am in awe of the power of Amy Krouse Rosenthal's words; they continue to find a way to shine love, hope, and friendship in the world, and I applaud our incredible youth cast, many of whom have never met in person," he adds.



Based in New York City, McDonald's company, iTheatrics, works with leading public and private companies around the world-including the Kennedy Center, NBC, and all the leading theatrical licensors-to make sure that young people everywhere have access to quality musical theatre programs.



The iTheatrics team has revised the story and structure of Uni the Unicorn to adjust to performing the musical online. The cast has been in rehearsals three days a week since mid-April, workshopping solutions to challenges like fitting choreography into each actor's frame on the Zoom screen and performing group musical numbers.



The Online Edition cast features 15 students representing 12 states.



Diego Caoili (San Bruno, CA) from Spark of Creation Studio, in the role of Unicorn Dad

Zuri Clarno (Columbus, OH) from Columbus Children's Theatre, in the role of Uni

Michelle D'Amico (Southlake, TX) from Ohlook Performing Arts Center, in the role of Annabelle

Jaxon Daniel (Missouri City, TX) from Inspiration Stage, in the role of Harry

Angelis Gonzalez (Franklin, TN) from Carpe Artista, in the role of Fox Pup

Crayton Haney (Edmond, OK) from KidsAlive!, in the role of Father

Erika Kessler (Mount Laurel, NJ) from Curtain Call Performing Arts Center, in the role of Mrs. Gonzalez

David Midkiff (Grandview, TX) from Plaza Academy, in the role of Raccoon Cub

Wyatt Moore (Lynchburg, VA) from Paul Laurence Dunbar, in the role of Rabbit Kit

Aria Ramanathan (Gibsonia, PA) from Jeter Backyard Theater, in the role of Mother

Charlie Reyes (Dublin, CA) from Bay Area Children's Theatre, in the role of Human Franky

Ella Sobel (Lafayette, CA) from Bay Area Children's Theatre, in the role of Sparkles

Ethan Stokes (Two Rivers, WI) from Treehouse Theater, in the role of Mr. Chimera

Ellee Usher (Louisville, KY) from Folsom Academy Of The Arts, in the role of Unicorn Franky

Victoria Whatley (Fairhope, AL) from Eastern Shore Rep Theatre, in the role of Unicorn Mom



Uni the Unicorn is told there's no such thing as little girls. But no matter what the grown-up unicorns say, Uni believes that little girls are real and that somewhere out there, there must be a smart, strong, wonderful, magical little girl waiting to be best friends. In fact, far away (but not too far away), a real little girl believes there is a unicorn waiting for her, too.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You