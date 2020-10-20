WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Jodi Benson - Thursday at 5pm ET!
Jodi Benson is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!
It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his new show, Ten Minute Tidbits, at 5pm ET!
This week's guest is Jodi Benson!
Watch the latest episode with Eva Noblezada below!
@hispencerglass sits down with @livevamaria on TEN MINUTE TIDBITS.
On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!
Jodi Benson is an American actress, voice actress and singer. She is best known for providing the voice of Disney's Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid franchise.
About It's the Day of the Show Y'All
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.
