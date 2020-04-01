WATCH: Melissa Errico in 'Funny, I'm a Woman with Children' for Tonight's #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Melissa Errico's 'Funny, I'm a Woman with Children' show!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Watch the actual opening night concert - held on an April Fool's Day evening - that led to a sold out run, and a second sold out run! Giddy and joyful and singing passionately, Melissa Errico debuted this brand new show, singing and talking about the absurdities and ins and outs of romance and motherhood. Treating the 54 stage like a spontaneous and intimate party, she talks candidly about her teenage years, her mother's world view, career memories, and the personal things that matter most to her. This acoustic evening featured an eclectic range of songs from Joni Mitchell, Jerry Herman, Lerner & Loewe, Michel Legrand, Sondheim, and a heart-rending rendition of "Always Better" from The Bridges Of Madison County by Jason Robert Brown. There is also a rare duet with her singer-songwriter brother, Mike Errico, that you don't want to miss! Joined by acclaimed pianist Tedd Firth, it was, for the first time, an evening without her usual larger band - but Melissa simply with piano, voice, and guitar, putting her heart on her sleeve, asking us how we connect, and bringing us all closer with her vivacious warmth and soaring vocals.

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





