WATCH: Melissa Errico in 'Funny, I'm a Woman with Children' for Tonight's #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Melissa Errico's 'Funny, I'm a Woman with Children' show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Watch the actual opening night concert - held on an April Fool's Day evening - that led to a sold out run, and a second sold out run! Giddy and joyful and singing passionately, Melissa Errico debuted this brand new show, singing and talking about the absurdities and ins and outs of romance and motherhood. Treating the 54 stage like a spontaneous and intimate party, she talks candidly about her teenage years, her mother's world view, career memories, and the personal things that matter most to her. This acoustic evening featured an eclectic range of songs from Joni Mitchell, Jerry Herman, Lerner & Loewe, Michel Legrand, Sondheim, and a heart-rending rendition of "Always Better" from The Bridges Of Madison County by Jason Robert Brown. There is also a rare duet with her singer-songwriter brother, Mike Errico, that you don't want to miss! Joined by acclaimed pianist Tedd Firth, it was, for the first time, an evening without her usual larger band - but Melissa simply with piano, voice, and guitar, putting her heart on her sleeve, asking us how we connect, and bringing us all closer with her vivacious warmth and soaring vocals.
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of social distancing. ... (read more)
Update: Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, reports have been circulating that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is in a medicall... (read more)