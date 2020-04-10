WATCH: Liz Callaway's 'The Beat Goes On' Show Tonight on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Liz Callaway's 'The Beat Goes On' show!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: Broadway favorite Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with an evening of music from the 1960s, featuring pop hits of the era as well as music from Broadway and the movies. A Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, Callaway has appeared in Merrily We Roll Along, Baby, Cats, Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. In addition, Ms. Callaway has established a major career as a concert and recording artist.

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.

